Iranian state media denies that the drones have been used in the Ukraine war. This conflicts with repeated US assertions that remains of Iranian Shahed-136 or 'Kamikaze' drones have been found in Ukraine.

Also on the programme we profile the new leader of the far right National Rally party in France. Jordan Bardella is 27 years old and he takes over from Marine le Pen as the leader of France's main opposition. And we hear from a young Afghan woman named Fatemeh Amiri, who has qualified to study computer science at the university of Kabul despite having lost an eye and sustaining severe injuries to her jaw and ear in an attack on a tuition centre in Kabul in September.

(Picture: A drone, thought to be be Iranian, flying over Kyiv. Credit: Reuters)