Main content

Iran admits to supplying "a limited number" of drones to Russia

Iranian state media denies that the drones have been used in the Ukraine war.

Iranian state media denies that the drones have been used in the Ukraine war. This conflicts with repeated US assertions that remains of Iranian Shahed-136 or 'Kamikaze' drones have been found in Ukraine.

Also on the programme we profile the new leader of the far right National Rally party in France. Jordan Bardella is 27 years old and he takes over from Marine le Pen as the leader of France's main opposition. And we hear from a young Afghan woman named Fatemeh Amiri, who has qualified to study computer science at the university of Kabul despite having lost an eye and sustaining severe injuries to her jaw and ear in an attack on a tuition centre in Kabul in September.

(Picture: A drone, thought to be be Iranian, flying over Kyiv. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ahead of COP 27, climate finance remains a major challenge

Next

06/11/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.