Main content
Ahead of COP 27, climate finance remains a major challenge
Lack of funding to combat climate change in developing countries impedes progress.
Ahead of COP 27, climate finance remains a major challenge; Also in the programme air pollution in Delhi forces schools to close - and some people are leaving the city in search of cleaner air; and what effect will evangelical voters have on the outcome of midterm elections in the US?
(Photo: Egypt makes final preparations ahead of Cop27. Credit: Shutterstock)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service