Main content

Ahead of COP 27, climate finance remains a major challenge

Lack of funding to combat climate change in developing countries impedes progress.

Ahead of COP 27, climate finance remains a major challenge; Also in the programme air pollution in Delhi forces schools to close - and some people are leaving the city in search of cleaner air; and what effect will evangelical voters have on the outcome of midterm elections in the US?

(Photo: Egypt makes final preparations ahead of Cop27. Credit: Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Uncertainty over curfew in Kherson

Next

05/11/2022 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.