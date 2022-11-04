Main content

Uncertainty over curfew in Kherson

Conflicting reports as Ukrainian troops advance on Russian-controlled city.

There are suggestions that Russia might be about to give up part of the city as it prepares defensive lines for the winter. Around seventy thousand people have now left the city and its surrounding areas. Also on the programme: Imran Khan speaks out about the gun attack on him yesterday; and we hear a first-hand account of the impact that gangs and poverty are having in Haiti. (Image: Ukrainian soldiers move along a street in the northern Kherson region on 4 November 2022. Credit: Hannibal Hanschke/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

