Main content

President Zelensky says Ukraine hit by Russian 'energy terrorism'

Ukraine's president says the country's facing a new wave of "energy terrorism" from Russia, as missiles take out more and more of the energy network.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of resorting to "energy terrorism" as Russian troops make few gains on the battlefield. He said 4.5 million people were without power following Russian attacks on its energy network.

The statement comes as Russia has carried out large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities in recent weeks.

Also in the programme: As the German Chancellor visits Beijing, how should you talk to China? Ahead of the UN summit in Egypt, we'll take a look at a frigid atmosphere for climate activism in Egypt.

(Photo: Apartment blocks without electricity due to scheduled power cuts that were introduced in Kyiv, following the destruction of Ukrainian power stations by Russian strikes. Credit: Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pakistan: Imran Khan survives shooting

Next

04/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.