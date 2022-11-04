Ukraine's president says the country's facing a new wave of "energy terrorism" from Russia, as missiles take out more and more of the energy network.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of resorting to "energy terrorism" as Russian troops make few gains on the battlefield. He said 4.5 million people were without power following Russian attacks on its energy network.

The statement comes as Russia has carried out large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian power facilities in recent weeks.

Also in the programme: As the German Chancellor visits Beijing, how should you talk to China? Ahead of the UN summit in Egypt, we'll take a look at a frigid atmosphere for climate activism in Egypt.

(Photo: Apartment blocks without electricity due to scheduled power cuts that were introduced in Kyiv, following the destruction of Ukrainian power stations by Russian strikes. Credit: Oleg Petrasyuk/EPA)