The former Pakistani PM Imran Khan is in a stable condition after being shot in the leg.

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is in a stable condition in hospital in Lahore, after being shot in the lower leg at an anti-government rally. His party and the country's president have called it an assassination attempt. One person died in the attack and several were wounded. Police have arrested the alleged gunman. In a video circulating online, he's heard to confess that he tried to kill Mr Khan. The former prime minister -- who was removed from power in April -- has been leading a week-long protest march on Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, to demand snap elections.

