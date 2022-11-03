Main content

Biden warns democracy under threat in mid-term elections

US president accuses Trump and his allies of undermining democracy.

US President Joe Biden has criticised his predecessor, Donald Trump, and his supporters for undermining democracy as Americans prepare to vote in mid-term elections. We hear from our Newshour team in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also in the programme: a peace deal for Ethiopia – there’s uncertainty about what’s been signed and whether it will hold; and a UN report says climate change will put an end to one third of the glaciers located in World Heritage sites by 2050.

Photo: US President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington. Credit: Reuters/ Leah Millis

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Ethiopia: federal government and Tigrayans sign cessation of hostilities

Next

03/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.