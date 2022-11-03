US president accuses Trump and his allies of undermining democracy.

US President Joe Biden has criticised his predecessor, Donald Trump, and his supporters for undermining democracy as Americans prepare to vote in mid-term elections. We hear from our Newshour team in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also in the programme: a peace deal for Ethiopia – there’s uncertainty about what’s been signed and whether it will hold; and a UN report says climate change will put an end to one third of the glaciers located in World Heritage sites by 2050.

Photo: US President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy at a Democratic National Committee event in Washington. Credit: Reuters/ Leah Millis