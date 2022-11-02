After two years of civil war in Ethiopia, the federal government and the Tigrayan authorities have signed a cessation of hostilities agreement in Pretoria, South Africa.

After two years of civil war - and eight days of AU-mediated talks in South Africa - the Ethiopian federal government and Tigrayan authorities have signed a cessation of hostilities agreement. But what's in the deal, and will this be the end of the war, which also - notoriously - includes Eritrea?

Also in the programme: the world’s largest tropical peatlands in the Congo Basin may be approaching a tipping point where they flip from being a major carbon store to a major carbon emitter; and how could the new far right element in Benjamin Netanyahu's expected next coalition affect Israel's policies at home - and the country's standing abroad?

(Photo: Ethiopian government representative Redwan Hussien and Tigraany delegate Getachew Reda pass documents during the signing of the AU-led negotiations to resolve the conflict in northern Ethiopia, in Pretoria , South Africa, November 2, 2022 / Credit: REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko)