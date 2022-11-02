Main content
Netanyahu set for comeback with far right's help
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Netanyahu set for comeback with far right's help, we ask how do Arab Israelis feel about that? Also in the programme, tension in the Korean peninsula after the North launched missiles into the South’s territorial waters; and we weigh the repercussions of the war on Russia and its future.
(Photo: Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. Credit: Reuters)
