Main content

Netanyahu set for comeback with far right's help

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Netanyahu set for comeback with far right's help, we ask how do Arab Israelis feel about that? Also in the programme, tension in the Korean peninsula after the North launched missiles into the South’s territorial waters; and we weigh the repercussions of the war on Russia and its future.

(Photo: Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

01/11/2022 21:06 GMT

Next

02/11/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.