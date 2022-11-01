Main content

UK asylum centre: Overcrowding, violence and disease

Overcrowding in UK asylum centre leads to violence and disease

Overcrowding in British asylum centre leads to violence and disease, as interior minister, Suella Braveman, defends her policies. Also in the programme, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat, where more than 140 people died after a footbridge collapsed. And, a famous football, with which Diego Maradona scored an infamous goal in 1986, goes up for auction.

(Photo: Migrant in the UK. Credit: Press Association)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

31/10/2022 21:06 GMT

Next

Brazil election: Bolsonaro breaks silence

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.