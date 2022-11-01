Overcrowding in British asylum centre leads to violence and disease, as interior minister, Suella Braveman, defends her policies. Also in the programme, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Gujarat, where more than 140 people died after a footbridge collapsed. And, a famous football, with which Diego Maradona scored an infamous goal in 1986, goes up for auction.

(Photo: Migrant in the UK. Credit: Press Association)