Lula’s stunning comeback

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Veteran leftist and former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva – better known as Lula - wins the Brazilian election, we ask what can he now do with that victory? Also in the programme, Ukraine is hit by a new wave of missiles; and ahead of next week’s US mid-term elections we hear from Georgia.

(Photo: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Credit:Reuters)

