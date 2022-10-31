Main content
Lula’s stunning comeback
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Veteran leftist and former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva – better known as Lula - wins the Brazilian election, we ask what can he now do with that victory? Also in the programme, Ukraine is hit by a new wave of missiles; and ahead of next week’s US mid-term elections we hear from Georgia.
(Photo: Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Credit:Reuters)
Last on
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 14:06GMTBBC World Service