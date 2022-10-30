Main content
Tense Brazil awaits election results
Bolsonaro and Lula face off in second round of presidential poll
Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are facing off in a presidential election runoff in Brazil. Counting is under way – we will get the latest.
Also in the programme: Dozens killed following a bridge collapse in India and more on a fatal Halloween crowd crush in South Korea.
(Picture: Presidential candidates, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Greif)
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service