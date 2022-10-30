Bolsonaro and Lula face off in second round of presidential poll

Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are facing off in a presidential election runoff in Brazil. Counting is under way – we will get the latest.

Also in the programme: Dozens killed following a bridge collapse in India and more on a fatal Halloween crowd crush in South Korea.

(Picture: Presidential candidates, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Greif)