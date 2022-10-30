Main content

Tense Brazil awaits election results

Bolsonaro and Lula face off in second round of presidential poll

Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and former leader, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, are facing off in a presidential election runoff in Brazil. Counting is under way – we will get the latest.

Also in the programme: Dozens killed following a bridge collapse in India and more on a fatal Halloween crowd crush in South Korea.

(Picture: Presidential candidates, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro. Credit: REUTERS/Mariana Greif)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

South Korea mourns after Halloween crush

Next

31/10/2022 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.