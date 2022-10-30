Main content

South Korea mourns after Halloween crush

153 people have died in a crush in South Korea's capital, Seoul, with another 82 injured.

Distraught relatives in the South Korean capital Seoul have been visiting hospitals and a missing persons centre in search of people who may have been injured or killed in a crush on Saturday. At least 153 people died in the disaster in an alleyway in the Itaewon district. We speak to someone who was there.

Also in the programme: we hear from one of the first medics on the scene of Saturday's car bomb attacks in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, which killed more than 100 people; and why British cathedrals are being bathed in sound and light.

(Photo: The alleyway where the crush took place. Credit: BBC)

