Many revellers killed and injured in a crush as crowds gather in central Seoul

Many revellers killed and injured in a crush as crowds gather in central Seoul. We hear from a BBC reporter who was at the scene.

Also in the programme: Russia announces indefinite suspension of a UN-brokered deal allowing grain to be exported from war-torn Ukraine; and a new book about Ukraine's cultural heritage.

(Photo: People move bodies to be transported from hospital after a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji)