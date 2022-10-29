Main content

Halloween celebrations turn into tragedy in South Korean capital

Many revellers killed and injured in a crush as crowds gather in central Seoul

Many revellers killed and injured in a crush as crowds gather in central Seoul. We hear from a BBC reporter who was at the scene.

Also in the programme: Russia announces indefinite suspension of a UN-brokered deal allowing grain to be exported from war-torn Ukraine; and a new book about Ukraine's cultural heritage.

(Photo: People move bodies to be transported from hospital after a stampede during a Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea. Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji)

