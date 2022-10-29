Main content

Oldest prisoner at Guantanamo released

The oldest prisoner at Guantanamo detention centre - a Pakistani national held for 19 years - has been released.

Pakistan says one of its nationals - the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo detention centre - has been released.

The foreign ministry said the 74-year-old Saifullah Paracha had been reunited with his family. He was seized from Bangkok airport in 2003 on suspicion of links with Al Qaeda, but he was never charged.

Also in the programme: As Brazil's presidential candidates trade insults in a bad-tempered televised debate ahead of Sunday's election, we'll hear how people in one of Rio's shantytowns feel about their choice; and US President Biden has condemned an attack on the husband of the House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi.

(Photo shows a handout image of Saifullah Piracha. Credit: Clive Stafford-Smith)

