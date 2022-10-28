Main content

Elon Musk takes over Twitter

Billionaire Elon Musk removes top executives in Twitter take over

Elon Musk is expected to take over the management of Twitter after sacking several top executives following his purchase of the social media giant. Also on the programme, the husband of Nancy Pelosi - the US House Speaker - is in hospital after being attacked at home by an intruder wielding a hammer. And, a work of modern art has been hanging upside down for 75 years.

(Photo: FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk smiles during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles. 26/10/2022 Reuters)

