World's richest man buys Twitter

The world's richest man buys Twitter. Will Elon Musk make it a forum for free speech or for hate speech? And how much does that matter?

Also in the programme: the World Health Organisation warns that 13 million people urgently need food and humanitarian assistance in Tigray, Amhara and Afar in northern Ethiopia, with no help at all reaching Tigray for the past two months; and does it matter that the new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak won't be attending next month's COP27 UN climate talks in Sharm El-Sheikh?

(Image: Twitter social media app showing Elon Musk's account on a mobile phone. Musk is now in charge of Twitter and has ousted its top three executives. Issue date: Friday October 28, 2022 / Credit: Yui Mok / PA Wire)

Today 13:06GMT
UN warns of the rise in global temperatures

28/10/2022 20:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

