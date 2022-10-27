Main content

Could the global energy crisis have an upside?

The International Energy Agency says the world is gripped by its first properly global energy crisis - which could also speed the much needed shift to clean energy.

The International Energy Agency says the world is gripped by its first properly global energy crisis - which could be an historic turning point towards a cleaner and more secure future. But if so, will that shift be fast enough to avert climate catastrophe? We hear from the IEA's Chief Energy Modeller and lead author of the report.

Also in the programme: how will the poor of Brazil vote in Sunday's election? And can African Union-brokered talks achieve a ceasefire in northern Ethiopia?

(Image: RWE"s Gwynt y Mor wind farm, eight miles offshore in Liverpool Bay, off the coast of North Wales / Credit: Ben Birchall / PA Wire)

