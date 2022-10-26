Main content

Police fire on Iran mourners

Police have fired on Mahsa Amini mourners in Iran, 40 days after her death.

Police have fired on crowds gathered to mourn Mahsa Amini in Iran, 40 days after she died in custody. Protests swept across the country following her death.

Also in the programme: We hear from the wife of a detained Russian opposition activist and; Lebanon has begun repatriating Syrian refugees.

(Picture: People march toward the cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried, near Saqez, Iran. Credit: REUTERS)

