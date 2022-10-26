Police have fired on Mahsa Amini mourners in Iran, 40 days after her death.

Also in the programme: We hear from the wife of a detained Russian opposition activist and; Lebanon has begun repatriating Syrian refugees.

(Picture: People march toward the cemetery where Mahsa Amini is buried, near Saqez, Iran. Credit: REUTERS)