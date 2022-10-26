Climate change is severely impacting people's health around the world, a report by a leading medical publication has found.

Climate change is severely impacting people's health around the world, a report by a leading medical publication has found.

The Lancet Countdown report says the world's continued reliance on fossil fuels increases the risk of food insecurity, infectious disease, and heat-related illness.

We'll hear why some diseases are on the rise - and how millions of us may be affected.

Also in the programme: Ukrainian refugees are told to stay out of the country this winter because of likely power cuts; and how scientists have made a breakthrough in the speed and efficiency of the internet.

(Photo shows people affected by floods moving to higher grounds in Naushahro Feroze District, Sindh province, Pakistan. Credit: Rehan Khan/EPA)