Main content

Climate change 'a risk to human health worldwide'

Climate change is severely impacting people's health around the world, a report by a leading medical publication has found.

Climate change is severely impacting people's health around the world, a report by a leading medical publication has found.

The Lancet Countdown report says the world's continued reliance on fossil fuels increases the risk of food insecurity, infectious disease, and heat-related illness.

We'll hear why some diseases are on the rise - and how millions of us may be affected.

Also in the programme: Ukrainian refugees are told to stay out of the country this winter because of likely power cuts; and how scientists have made a breakthrough in the speed and efficiency of the internet.

(Photo shows people affected by floods moving to higher grounds in Naushahro Feroze District, Sindh province, Pakistan. Credit: Rehan Khan/EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

The new British Prime Minister's foreign policy challenges

Next

26/10/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.