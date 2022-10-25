Main content

The new British Prime Minister's foreign policy challenges

What will be on Rishi Sunak's international agenda?

Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will have plenty on his foreign policy agenda from the war in Ukraine, to China and dealing with the European Union. Can he restore the country's battered image?

Also today: Giorgia Meloni takes her place as leader of Italy - promising to tackle prejudice and stay close to the EU; and we have new music from Barbara Streisand - sixty years after it was first recorded.

(Photo: New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives in Downing Street, London, United Kingdom - 25 Oct 2022. Credit: Photo by Tolga Akmen/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

26/10/2022 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

