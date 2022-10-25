Main content

Sunak delivers first speech outside No 10

Rishi Sunak becomes UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles.

In a short farewell speech earlier, Liz Truss defended her legacy of trying to push through tax cuts and said leaders needed to be bold. Sunak is the UK's third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.

Also on the programme: we hear from a former colleague of the new Prime Minister; and the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health — a BBC survey finds that while many are still suffering from grief and financial insecurity, others have been brought closer together.

(Image: Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street in London on 25 October 2022. Credit: Reuters/ Nicholls)

Today 13:06GMT
Britain's New Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak

25/10/2022 20:06 GMT

