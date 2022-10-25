In a short farewell speech earlier, Liz Truss defended her legacy of trying to push through tax cuts and said leaders needed to be bold. Sunak is the UK's third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.

Also on the programme: we hear from a former colleague of the new Prime Minister; and the impact of the pandemic on people’s mental health — a BBC survey finds that while many are still suffering from grief and financial insecurity, others have been brought closer together.

(Image: Britain's new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street in London on 25 October 2022. Credit: Reuters/ Nicholls)