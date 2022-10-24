Former finance minister to become the UK's first British-Asian leader

Britain's former finance minister will become the UK's first British-Asian leader. We hear about him and explore what he can do to tackle some of the worst economic problems the country has faced in decades.

Also on the programme: the funeral has been held for a 12-year-old girl whose murder has become a political issue in France; and why The Beatles album Revolver was considered so revolutionary.

(Photo: New leader of Britain's Conservative Party Rishi Sunak waves outside the party's headquarters in London Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls)