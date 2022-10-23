Main content

Xi Jinping cements power by packing top team with loyalists

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power, as he revealed a new leadership team stacked with loyalists. Observers say the line-up, handpicked by Mr Xi, shows he prizes loyalty over expertise and experience. The unveiling came after a week-long party congress in the capital.

Also in the programme: UK former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced he will not stand for leadership of his party, ruling himself out of potentially returning to the premiership.

Picture: Chinese President, Xi Jinping on October 23, 2022. Picture credit: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

