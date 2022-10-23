Main content

Xi Jingping is China's leader for a third term

We hear reaction to Xi Jinping's historic win and what his priorities will be

China's leader Xi Jinping has moved into a historic third term in power. The break with tradition makes him the most powerful leader in China since Chairman Mao. Appointing loyalists to his leadership team, he becomes increasingly unchallengeable. We hear reaction to his win, and what his priorities will be.

Also in the programme: Who will be the next prime minister of the UK? We hear who the main contenders are, and who is voting for them; and five weeks into anti government protests in Iran we hear from an activist reflecting on the protest movement past and present.

(Photo: Xi Jingping, confirming his third consecutive five-year term as CCP leader. Credit: Reuters)

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Over 100 MPs support former chancellor for UK leader

23/10/2022 20:06 GMT

  Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

