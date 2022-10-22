Main content

Over 100 MPs support former chancellor for UK leader

More than 100 Conservative MPs back Rishi Sunak to be the UK's next prime minister

More than 100 Conservative MPs have backed the former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the UK's next prime minister. Mr Sunak hasn't officially said he is running, it's believed he will do so soon. Meanwhile, supporters of the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson say he also has more than 100 backers but without evidence. We hear from supporters of the two men.

Also in the programme: Blackouts are being reported in cities across Ukraine after attacks from Russian forces; and Chinese state media says former president Hu Jintao was led out of the Communist Party Congress because of ill health.

(Picture: Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his home address in London. Credit: REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska)

