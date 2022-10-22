Main content

Will Boris Johnson run for PM again?

Ousted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is a front-runner to be PM again

Boris Johnson, the man ousted as UK prime minister by his own government just three months ago, has emerged as an early front-runner to be the next prime minister. He remains under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Committee, which could, in theory, lead to him being suspended from Parliament, or even being kicked out as an MP.

Also in the programme: the frail-looking former Chinese leader Hu Jintao has been led out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, with no explanation given.

Photo: Boris Johnson arrives at UK's Gatwick Airport after a holiday in the Caribbean. Credit: REUTERS

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Giorgia Meloni to form government in Italy

Next

22/10/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.