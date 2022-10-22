Boris Johnson, the man ousted as UK prime minister by his own government just three months ago, has emerged as an early front-runner to be the next prime minister. He remains under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Committee, which could, in theory, lead to him being suspended from Parliament, or even being kicked out as an MP.

Also in the programme: the frail-looking former Chinese leader Hu Jintao has been led out of the closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, with no explanation given.

Photo: Boris Johnson arrives at UK's Gatwick Airport after a holiday in the Caribbean. Credit: REUTERS