Main content

Giorgia Meloni to form government in Italy

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni agrees to form a coalition government

Italy's far-right leader Giorgia Meloni has formally accepted the job of forming the next government at the head of the country's most right-wing administration since World War Two. We ask whether the coalition will hold and speak to an MP from her Brothers of Italy party.

Also in the programme: is there a new chance to heal old wounds from Spain's traumatic civil war history? And the US actor Paul Newman’s daughter remembers her father.

Photo: Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media after meeting Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome Credit: REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

