A prominent member of the British cabinet says he's considering backing Boris Johnson in the contest to become prime minister. The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Johnson won the last general election in 2019 with a huge majority. The former prime minister stepped down in July after a series of scandals. No candidates have yet put themselves forward in the contest, which will be decided by Conservative MPs and the party membership. The second leadership contest in four months follows the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday. The opposition has called for a general election.

Also today: Dozens of people killed in Chad after anti-government protests, and the hidden life of the late actor Paul Newman.

(Photo: A 9NEWS reporter holds a copy of The Sun newspaper, with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the cover, outside 10 Downing Street in London, 21 October, 2022. Credit: Henry Nicholls/Reuters)