The impact of UK Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation after only 45 days in office

Following British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation after only 45 days in office, we look at the impact of the chaos surrounding the governing Conservative party in the UK and abroad, with interviews with MPs from government and opposition parties.

Also in the programme: former Haitian prime minister Laurent Lamothe on the security crisis in his country, and the devastating effect on children of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

(Photo: The door of 10 Downing Street, London, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister. Credit: James Manning/PA Wire)