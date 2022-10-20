Main content

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

The British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after weeks of chaos in her government.

The British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after weeks of chaos in her government. Speaking outside Number Ten Downing Street, Ms Truss said she couldn't deliver the mandate on which she'd been elected. She's been prime minister for only six weeks and her tenure is by far the shortest in British history. Liz Truss's Conservative Party will choose a new leader by Friday next week. After coming to power Liz Truss announced a package of uncosted tax cuts, which triggered turbulence on the financial markets and weeks of political instability.

We hear reaction from politicians and journalists.

Also today: How people in Ukraine are preparing for rolling blackouts caused by Russian attacks on the country's electricity grid.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns Source: European Pressphoto Agency)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Next

20/10/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.