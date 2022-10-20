The British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after weeks of chaos in her government.

The British Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced her resignation after weeks of chaos in her government. Speaking outside Number Ten Downing Street, Ms Truss said she couldn't deliver the mandate on which she'd been elected. She's been prime minister for only six weeks and her tenure is by far the shortest in British history. Liz Truss's Conservative Party will choose a new leader by Friday next week. After coming to power Liz Truss announced a package of uncosted tax cuts, which triggered turbulence on the financial markets and weeks of political instability.

We hear reaction from politicians and journalists.

Also today: How people in Ukraine are preparing for rolling blackouts caused by Russian attacks on the country's electricity grid.

(Photo: British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns Source: European Pressphoto Agency)