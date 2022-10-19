Main content

President Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

President Putin has announced heightened security measures across Russia and has declared martial law in four Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine. Also on the programme, Nigerian authorities say more than 600 people have died and over a million have been displaced as a result of flooding since the rainy season began in June. And, more turmoil in UK politics as the Home Secretary resigns.

(Photo: Russian President Putin chairs a security meeting outside Moscow 19/10/2022. Credit: Reuters)

