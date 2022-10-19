President Putin has announced heightened security measures across Russia and has declared martial law in four Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine. Also on the programme, Nigerian authorities say more than 600 people have died and over a million have been displaced as a result of flooding since the rainy season began in June. And, more turmoil in UK politics as the Home Secretary resigns.

(Photo: Russian President Putin chairs a security meeting outside Moscow 19/10/2022. Credit: Reuters)