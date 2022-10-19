Main content
President Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
President Putin has announced heightened security measures across Russia and has declared martial law in four Russian-annexed regions of Ukraine. Also on the programme, Nigerian authorities say more than 600 people have died and over a million have been displaced as a result of flooding since the rainy season began in June. And, more turmoil in UK politics as the Home Secretary resigns.
(Photo: Russian President Putin chairs a security meeting outside Moscow 19/10/2022. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Yesterday 20:06GMTBBC World Service