Main content

Martial law declared in Ukraine regions

Vladimir Putin announced he is declaring martial law in four annexed Ukrainian regions.

Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in all four illegally annexed Ukrainian territories. He has also introduced new restrictions in occupied Crimea, as well as regions of Russia itself.

Also in the programme: More on the pressure mounting on UK Prime Minister Liz Truss; and how climate change could lead to future pandemics.

(Picture: Russian President, Vladimir Putin. Credit: EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russian missiles hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Next

19/10/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.