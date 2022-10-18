Main content
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian energy infrastructure
Large parts of Ukraine in the dark as winter approaches
As Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure, we hear from Ukraine’s deputy energy minister. Also in the programme a major French industrial company pleads guilty to paying the Islamic State group in Syria, so that it could keep its factory open there; and how safe is the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss? We'll hear from her biographer.
(Photo: Damaged Ukrainian fuel tanks in Kupiansk, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service