Main content

Zelensky: One third of Ukraine's power plants destroyed

There has been another round of Russian air strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, with President Zelensky saying nearly a third of the power stations have been destroyed.

There has been another round of Russian air strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, with President Volodymyr Zelensky saying nearly a third of the country's power stations have been destroyed.

Also in the programme: China lures British pilots, and safety fears for Iranian sport climber.

(Photo: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine, 18th October, 2022. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

British PM Truss in dire straits after new finance minister dismantles her economic policy

Next

18/10/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.