New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt scraps mini-budget in effort to restore economic stability. Also, the explosive Iranian-made drones over Kyiv; a harrowing report on the drought in Somalia; and the K-Pop band going for military service.
(Photo: British PM Liz Truss leaves the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Reuters)
Today 20:06GMT
