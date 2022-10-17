Main content

British PM Truss in dire straits after new finance minister dismantles her economic policy

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt scraps mini-budget to restore economic stability

New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt scraps mini-budget in effort to restore economic stability. Also, the explosive Iranian-made drones over Kyiv; a harrowing report on the drought in Somalia; and the K-Pop band going for military service.

(Photo: British PM Liz Truss leaves the Houses of Parliament in London. Credit: Reuters)

