Russian drone and missile attacks across Ukraine - Zelensky

Three people have been killed and others injured, after Kyiv was hit by "kamikaze drones", authorities say

Ukraine's President Zelensky says Russia launched drone and missile attacks across Ukraine "all night and all morning" trying to "terrorise" civilians. We speak to an eyewitness and the BBC's correspondent in Kyiv. Also on the programme: the newly-installed UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ditches almost all of Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax cuts announced in the government's mini-budget three weeks ago; and a special report on the worst drought in 40 years in Somalia. (Image: Ukrainian rescuers work at the scene of a drone attack in downtown Kyiv. Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Today 13:06GMT
