Main content

Ethiopia's Tigray region reportedly running out of food and medicine

People in Tigray in northern Ethiopia say their food and medical stocks have dwindled to almost nothing as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops maintain their offensive in the region.

People in Tigray in northern Ethiopia say their food and medical stocks have dwindled to almost nothing as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops maintain their offensive.

Small amounts of the staple grain are being sold at three times last year's price. We will speak to a doctor there about the situation.

Also in the programme: A man who fled military conscription in Russia - by bike; and we'll find out how mariachi music is being used in Mexico to help people with Alzheimer's.

(Photo shows a man injured in an air strike receiving treatment at the Ayder Referral Hospital, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Xi Jinping opens Chinese Communist Party congress

Next

17/10/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.