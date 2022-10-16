People in Tigray in northern Ethiopia say their food and medical stocks have dwindled to almost nothing as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops maintain their offensive in the region.

People in Tigray in northern Ethiopia say their food and medical stocks have dwindled to almost nothing as Ethiopian and Eritrean troops maintain their offensive.

Small amounts of the staple grain are being sold at three times last year's price. We will speak to a doctor there about the situation.

Also in the programme: A man who fled military conscription in Russia - by bike; and we'll find out how mariachi music is being used in Mexico to help people with Alzheimer's.

(Photo shows a man injured in an air strike receiving treatment at the Ayder Referral Hospital, in Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region. Credit: Reuters)