Xi Jinping opens Chinese Communist Party congress
President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of continued economic and military development at the start of the Chinese Communist Party Congress.
Also in the programme: The Iranian authorities say four people died in last night's fire in Evin prison, the cause of which remains unclear; and one Russian man's journey to Turkey to avoid being drafted into the war against Ukraine.
(Photo: Mr Xi has used his speech to defend his zero-Covid policy. Credit: Reuters)
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service