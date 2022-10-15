Main content

Huge blaze and gunfire reported at Iran prison

There are reports of a huge blaze and gunfire at a Tehran prison where hundreds of political prisoners are held.

There are reports of a huge blaze and gunfire at Evin prison in Tehran - where hundreds of Iranian political prisoners and dozens of dual nationals are held.

We'll get the latest and discuss the significance of this during a tense period in Iran.

Also in the programme: Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that 41 miners have died following an underground explosion; and the brightest flash in the universe ever seen - but what caused it?

(Photo appears to show a fire at Evin prison. Credit: Twitter)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

New UK finance minister promises to restore economic stability

Next

16/10/2022 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.