Main content
Huge blaze and gunfire reported at Iran prison
There are reports of a huge blaze and gunfire at a Tehran prison where hundreds of political prisoners are held.
There are reports of a huge blaze and gunfire at Evin prison in Tehran - where hundreds of Iranian political prisoners and dozens of dual nationals are held.
We'll get the latest and discuss the significance of this during a tense period in Iran.
Also in the programme: Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that 41 miners have died following an underground explosion; and the brightest flash in the universe ever seen - but what caused it?
(Photo appears to show a fire at Evin prison. Credit: Twitter)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service