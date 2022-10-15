The new British Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, has admitted the government made mistakes in last month's economic policy announcement, and difficult decisions would now have to be taken. He's promised to restore certainty to public finances, after weeks of market instability.

Also in the programme: We get an in-depth look into the Chinese leader Xi Jinping; what is Elon Musk doing above the skies of Ukraine and why is he saying he might stop; and disruption to the internet in Iran has been recorded as activists call for an intensification of anti-government protests.

(Photo: Jeremy Hun. Credit: Getty Images)