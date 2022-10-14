Prime Minister Liz Truss - just 39 days into the job - has replaced her chief finance minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer) and announced a second major U-turn in her economic policy. But will this be enough to calm the political and economic storms caused by her actions so far?

Also in the programme: a member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack tells us about the Committee's decision to subpoena President Trump; and as the Chinese Communist Party Congress prepares to make President Xi Jinping ever more powerful, we have a profile of the man and his geopolitical positioning of China today.

(Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London, Friday October 14, 2022? Credit: Daniel Leal/PA Wire)