New finance minister and more U-turns in UK political crisis

Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced a second major economic U-turn

Prime Minister Liz Truss - just 39 days into the job - has replaced her chief finance minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer) and announced a second major U-turn in her economic policy. But will this be enough to calm the political and economic storms caused by her actions so far?

Also in the programme: a member of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack tells us about the Committee's decision to subpoena President Trump; and as the Chinese Communist Party Congress prepares to make President Xi Jinping ever more powerful, we have a profile of the man and his geopolitical positioning of China today.

(Prime Minister Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street, London, Friday October 14, 2022? Credit: Daniel Leal/PA Wire)

