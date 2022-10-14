The UK's prime minister abandons her signature tax policy and sacks her finance minister as she fights to restore her economic credibility.

The British government is fighting to restore its battered financial reputation after weeks of political and market turmoil.

The UK's prime minister Liz Truss has made a major reversal on her tax policy, and appointed a new finance minister. We'll consider the political and economic implications of this unfolding story.

Also in the programme: the United Nations warns of a severe food crisis in Haiti; and today marks a month since street protests in Iran began with the death, in police custody, of a 22-year-old woman.

(Photo shows The outgoing UK finance minister Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the office-holder. Credit: Neil Hall/EPA)