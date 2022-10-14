Main content

UK finance minister sacked

The UK's prime minister abandons her signature tax policy and sacks her finance minister as she fights to restore her economic credibility.

The British government is fighting to restore its battered financial reputation after weeks of political and market turmoil.

The UK's prime minister Liz Truss has made a major reversal on her tax policy, and appointed a new finance minister. We'll consider the political and economic implications of this unfolding story.

Also in the programme: the United Nations warns of a severe food crisis in Haiti; and today marks a month since street protests in Iran began with the death, in police custody, of a 22-year-old woman.

(Photo shows The outgoing UK finance minister Kwarteng leaves 11 Downing Street, the official residence of the office-holder. Credit: Neil Hall/EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Final hearing into Jan 6th attack

Next

Amid turmoil, UK prime minister Truss insists she will remain in post

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.