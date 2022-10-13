US Congress holds what is likely to be its final public hearing into the storming of the Capitol building in January last year.

Also in the programme: the WHO's Ebola response leader; and a new method for recycling plastic.

(Picture: An audio recording of former President Donald Trump talking to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Credit: Photo by Alex Wong/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)