Final hearing into Jan 6th attack

US Congress holds what is likely to be its final public hearing into the storming of the Capitol building in January last year.

Also in the programme: the WHO's Ebola response leader; and a new method for recycling plastic.

(Picture: An audio recording of former President Donald Trump talking to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. Credit: Photo by Alex Wong/Pool/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Uganda defends its health measures as Ebola reaches capital

14/10/2022 13:06 GMT

