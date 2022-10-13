Ugandan government defends its approach to contain Ebola after one death was recorded in the capital, Kampala. Also in the programme, a Ukrainian prisoner of war released by Russia tells us he is ready to return to the battlefield; and we find out why the Senegalese are having second thoughts about their taste for French baguettes.

(Photo: Men look at an Ebola virus disease awareness campaign poster following in Kampala. Credit: Rex/Shutterstock)