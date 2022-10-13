Main content
Uganda defends its health measures as Ebola reaches capital
President Museveni urged Ugandans to avoid traditional healers and seek medical help
Ugandan government defends its approach to contain Ebola after one death was recorded in the capital, Kampala. Also in the programme, a Ukrainian prisoner of war released by Russia tells us he is ready to return to the battlefield; and we find out why the Senegalese are having second thoughts about their taste for French baguettes.
(Photo: Men look at an Ebola virus disease awareness campaign poster following in Kampala. Credit: Rex/Shutterstock)
Today 13:06GMT
