After Russia's latest barrage of attacks on Ukrainian cities, representatives from more than 50 countries have said they'll continue sending military hardware to Ukraine.

After Russia's latest barrage of attacks on Ukrainian cities, representatives from more than 50 countries have said they'll continue sending military hardware to Ukraine for "as long as it takes" to help it defend itself against Russian aggression.

So what's on offer and what difference will it make?

Also in the programme: As Iran remains convulsed by protests, how shaken are the authorities? And why Peru's president is facing a corruption investigation from his own attorney-general.

(Photo shows a general view of a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group during a NATO defence ministers meeting on 12 October 2022. Credit: Yves Herman/Reuters)