Main content

Nato considers more Ukraine support

Nato defence ministers are meeting to discuss ways to provide military aid for Ukraine.

Nato defence ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss ways to provide further military support for Ukraine as Russia launches multiple strikes in the country this week.

Also in the programme: Production of a cough syrup linked to deaths of children in The Gambia has been halted, and more on the UK's financial turmoil.

(Photo: Meeting of Nato Defence ministers and Nato Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Yves Herman/Reuters)

28 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Nato increases aid to Ukraine

Next

NATO countries pledge defence systems to Ukraine

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.