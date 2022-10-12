Main content
Nato considers more Ukraine support
Nato defence ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss ways to provide further military support for Ukraine as Russia launches multiple strikes in the country this week.
Also in the programme: Production of a cough syrup linked to deaths of children in The Gambia has been halted, and more on the UK's financial turmoil.
(Photo: Meeting of Nato Defence ministers and Nato Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Belgium. Credit: Yves Herman/Reuters)
