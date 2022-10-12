Nato defence ministers are meeting to discuss ways to provide military aid for Ukraine.

Nato defence ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss ways to provide further military support for Ukraine as Russia launches multiple strikes in the country this week.

Also in the programme: Production of a cough syrup linked to deaths of children in The Gambia has been halted, and more on the UK's financial turmoil.

