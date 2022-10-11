After two days of Russian missile attacks, the NATO secretary-general promises more military aid to Ukraine, saying the alliance's support will continue 'for as long as it takes'. We hear from Jens Stoltenberg.

Also on the programme, why one village in western India is sounding the warning on residents' use of technology; and as the US midterm elections approach, we'll hear from the state of Georgia. Will all African Americans who want to vote there be able to?

(Photo: The Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after Russia's missile attacks; Credit: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters)