Main content

New Russian commander in charge of the war in Ukraine

As Russia carries out airstrikes on Ukraine, we look at the new general in charge.

Russia has carried out a second day of airstrikes against Ukrainian cities. President Putin has appointed Sergei Surovikin as the new Russian commander leading the war. He has the nickname ‘General Armageddon’ and has been described as ‘absolutely ruthless, with little regard for human life'.

We'll also have a rare view of how the war is viewed from inside neighbouring Belarus; and the robot with a bobbed hairstyle addressing members of Britain's Upper House of Parliament.

(Photo: The last two days 'very tough for Lviv' - deputy mayor. Credit: Reuters)

27 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Tuesday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Shock over Russian missile attacks

Next

Nato increases aid to Ukraine

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Tuesday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.