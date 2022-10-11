As Russia carries out airstrikes on Ukraine, we look at the new general in charge.

Russia has carried out a second day of airstrikes against Ukrainian cities. President Putin has appointed Sergei Surovikin as the new Russian commander leading the war. He has the nickname ‘General Armageddon’ and has been described as ‘absolutely ruthless, with little regard for human life'.

We'll also have a rare view of how the war is viewed from inside neighbouring Belarus; and the robot with a bobbed hairstyle addressing members of Britain's Upper House of Parliament.

(Photo: The last two days 'very tough for Lviv' - deputy mayor. Credit: Reuters)