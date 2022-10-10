Russia launches strikes across Ukraine, after the embarrassment of Saturday's Crimea bridge bombing, spreading terror among civilians. We speak to one resident of Lviv and ask what today's attacks tell us about Russian military strategy.

Also on the programme, Taiwan prepares for further Chinese intimidation; and on World Mental Health Day, we hear from the Canadian mother whose daughter killed herself after cyber-torment, on the eve of her blackmailer's sentencing.

(Photo: Lviv after today's Russian missile strikes; Credit: REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk)