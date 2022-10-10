Main content

Shock over Russian missile attacks

A wave of missile strikes on cities across Ukraine has sparked international outrage.

Russia launches strikes across Ukraine, after the embarrassment of Saturday's Crimea bridge bombing, spreading terror among civilians. We speak to one resident of Lviv and ask what today's attacks tell us about Russian military strategy.

Also on the programme, Taiwan prepares for further Chinese intimidation; and on World Mental Health Day, we hear from the Canadian mother whose daughter killed herself after cyber-torment, on the eve of her blackmailer's sentencing.

(Photo: Lviv after today's Russian missile strikes; Credit: REUTERS/Pavlo Palamarchuk)

27 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Monday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine

Next

New Russian commander in charge of the war in Ukraine

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Monday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.