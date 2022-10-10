Main content
Russian missiles hit Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine
The escalation sees the most widespread attacks since the early weeks of the war
Kyiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia are among the Ukrainian cities hit by Russia during widespread attacks. We hear from Ukraine's Culture Minister, the western city of Lviv, and the frontline in the east.
Also on the programme: from inside Iran, we hear why the protests have caught both conservatives and reformists by surprise; and will recycling fishing nets help save marine environments?
(Photo: A medical worker walks near a burned car after Russian military strike. Credit: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)
